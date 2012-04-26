* Ex-Democrat leader acquitted in political funding trial
* Ozawa leads biggest intra party faction, opposes tax plan
* Acquittal could spell more infighting, policy delays
* Court shows common sense and justice on verdict - Ozawa
(Updates with Ozawa comment, more reaction)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, April 26 A Japanese court on Thursday
acquitted former ruling party chief Ichiro Ozawa of violating
political funding laws, allowing the veteran politician to
return to his familiar role of being a thorn in the side of the
prime minister.
The verdict by a Tokyo district court will likely add to
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's struggle to preserve party unity
and push through a contentious sales tax hike plan that Ozawa
and his faction in the party fiercely oppose.
Ozawa, 69, whose mastery of backroom deals cut during his
four-decade political career earned him nicknames of "Prince of
Darkness" and "Shadow Shogun," has suffered a series of setbacks
in the past few years.
But he still leads the biggest faction within the ruling
Democratic Party and continues to galvanise voters: some
admiring him for his knack of shaking things up and others
detesting him as a symbol of old-school pork-barrel politics.
All major TV channels broke into their regular programmes
with the news on the verdict and the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper
published an extra afternoon supplement with the news.
Dozens of his supporters cheered outside the courthouse,
carrying placards with his picture on one side and a sign saying
"Innocent" on the other.
"I pay my respects to the court for showing common sense and
justice, and I thank my comrades and people across the country
for supporting me up to today," Ozawa said in a statement.
Analysts say the threat of an early election may prevent
Ozawa's backers from revolting against the prime minister, and
that the fate of the tax bill rests primarily with the
opposition which controls the parliament's upper house.
Markets showed little reaction to the verdict, but bond
investors will be watching Ozawa's next steps for any signs that
infighting among the ruling Democrats could further delay budget
reforms needed to contain Japan's snowballing debt.
"One risk scenario for the government bond market is that
Ozawa would try to take down Noda and if that's the case, it
could be negative for the market, but it's still early to price
in this risk scenario," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities Co.
NINE LIVES
Throughout the six-month trial Ozawa has denied wrongdoing
and prosecutors had originally decided not to charge him due to
lack of evidence.
But a judicial panel of ordinary citizens ruled that he must
face the charges, prompting his indictment in January 2011 under
a system introduced as part of a 2009 judicial reform.
Three of Ozawa's ex-aides were found guilty last year in a
case centred on accusations that a body handling his political
funds misreported flows linked to a 2004 land deal worth
millions of dollars. All are appealing.
But on Thursday, the court ruled that the prosecution, which
sought a three-year prison sentence for Ozawa, lacked direct
evidence of Ozawa's alleged conspiracy with his aides.
Prosecution lawyers said they were considering whether to
appeal. They have two weeks to do so.
The man credited by many for orchestrating the Democrats'
historic victory in a 2009 election lost a party leadership race
in 2010 to then-prime minister Naoto Kan and in June failed to
oust Kan in a no-confidence vote. Last year, a candidate backed
by Ozawa to succeed Kan was defeated by Noda.
Many commentators, however, believe that he may no longer be
capable of mounting an effective leadership challenge, one
reason being the generational shift in his party and voter
distaste for the old style politics he came to symbolise.
"Talk about a cat has nine lives. I don't know how many
lives Ozawa has, but ever since 1990, he has been creating new
parties, failing, creating another one, coming back, so forth
and so on," Gerald Curtis, Columbia University professor and
author of several books on Japanese politics, said on the eve of
the verdict. "So he is not completely finished yet, but I think
his leadership role is over."
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Tomasz Janowski; Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)