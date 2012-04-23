TOKYO, April 23 Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has dropped to the lowest level since he took office in 2011, a newspaper survey showed on Monday, with the majority of Japanese opposing his plan to restart nuclear reactors.

The Nikkei survey also found that 50 percent of Japanese oppose Noda's plan to raise the sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015 to fund welfare costs and fix public finances.

Support for the government fell to 29 percent in the survey from 34 percent a month ago, the lowest since Noda took office in September last year.

Noda is Japan's sixth premier in five years,

The government earlier this month declared two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant safe and said they needed to be restarted to avoid a summer power crunch.

But the Nikkei survey found 54 percent of people oppose the nuclear restart decision and only 30 percent support it.

Japan will in coming weeks have no nuclear power for the first time in more than 40 years after last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, has hammered public faith in nuclear power.

Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan.

POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE Nikkei Apr 23 29 62 Asahi Apr 16 25 52 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73