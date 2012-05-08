TOKYO, May 8 Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slipped to the lowest level since he took office last year, a newspaper survey showed on Tuesday, as he struggles to win support for a plan to raise the sales tax.

The Mainichi Shimbun survey showed 60 percent of people opposing Noda's plan to push through sales tax increase bills by the June end of the current parliament session. The bills are aimed at doubling the 5 percent sale tax by October 2015.

Support for the government slid one point from the previous month to 27 percent, the lowest since Noda took office in September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.

The survey also found that 53 percent of people opposed a move by Noda's ruling Democratic Party to reinstate the party membership of former party leader Ichiro Ozawa, who was acquitted by a court last month of violating political funding laws.

The newspaper poll also found that 61 percent of people support a plan by the controversial governor of Tokyo to buy islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, which have been disputed between the two countries.

Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan.

POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE Mainichi May 8 27 50 Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0 Nikkei Apr 23 29 62 Asahi Apr 16 25 52 Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73