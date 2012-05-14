TOKYO, May 14 Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has slid to its lowest since he took office last September, a survey by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday, in a sign of public frustration over his handling of sales tax and nuclear issues.

The poll showed 37 percent of respondents opposing Noda's plan to push through bills to increase the sales during the current parliament session, compared to 23 percent supporting it. The bills seek to double the 5 percent sale tax by October 2015 to help finance welfare costs in a fast-ageing society.

Support for Noda's government slid one point from the previous month to 29 percent, the lowest since Noda took office in September last year as Japan's sixth premier in five years.

The poll showed 41 percent of respondents opposing a proposal to bring back on stream two nuclear reactors at the Ohi plant run by Kansai Electric Power Co. Only 18 percent supported it.

With power shortages looming, the government has been trying to win approval from local authorities that host reactors. All 50 reactors are off line since the last one shut down for maintenance on May 5, following last year's crisis at the tsunami-hit Fukushima power plant.

Twenty-six percent opposed the restart of any reactor and demanded they be scrapped. while 62 percent favoured restarting a bare minimum of reactors, the NHK poll showed. Only 5 percent supported restarting as many reactors as possible.

Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the government of the previous premier, Naoto Kan. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE NHK May 14 29 53 Mainichi May 8 27 50 Kyodo Apr 29 26.4 60.0 Nikkei Apr 23 29 62 Asahi Apr 16 25 52 Yomiuri Apr 10 28 59 NHK Apr 9 30 53 Mainichi Apr 2 28 48 Nikkei Mar 26 34 54 Kyodo Mar 20 31.6 50.2 Asahi Mar 13 27 48 NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ron Popeski)