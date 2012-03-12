* Noda sees small rebound in voter support as yen weakens

* Voters who oppose Noda's sale tax hike plan outnumber proponents (Adds NHK poll)

TOKYO, March 12 Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda recovered slightly amid the recent depreciation of the yen from record highs and a bounce in Tokyo stocks, media polls showed on Monday.

Noda had until recently seen his support fall constantly, with the majority of voters dissatisfied with the government's response to last year's devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident. The nation's export-led economy was also hit by the yen's sharp appreciation.

But business sentiment brightened in recent weeks as the Bank of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and in the face of political pressure set an inflation goal of 1 percent last month, helping weaken the yen and drive up shares of export firms.

Support for Noda's government edged up to 35 percent, a rise of 5 percentage points from the previous survey in February but still significantly lower than the 65 percent six months ago when he took office, according to the Yomiuri newspaper poll conducted over the weekend.

In another poll by public broadcaster NHK, Noda' support rose to 33 percent, compared with 31 percent a month ago.

Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, wants to double the sales tax to 10 percent by late 2015 to cope with Japan's heavy debt burden but his plan has struggled to gain public support.

Those who supported doubling the sales tax inched up to 40 percent, a rise of a percentage point from the last survey, the Yomiuri poll showed. The latest figure still falls far short of 55 percent for those who opposed the plan. Following is a table of media polls tracking voter support. Asterisks (*) indicate figures for the previous premier, Naoto Kan's government. POLL DATE APPROVE DISAPPROVE NHK Mar 12 33 48 Yomiuri Mar 12 35 52 Mainichi Mar 5 28 45 Nikkei Feb 20 32 56 Kyodo Feb 19 29.0 55.2 Yomiuri Feb 14 30 57 Asahi Feb 13 27 49 NHK Feb 13 31 48 Nikkei Jan 15 37 53 Yomiuri Jan 15 37 51 Asahi Jan 15 29 47 Kyodo Jan 14 35.8 47.8 NHK Jan 10 30 49 Kyodo Jan 8 35.7 50.5 Nikkei Dec 26 36 53 Asahi Dec 13 31 43 Yomiuri Dec 13 42 44 NHK Dec 12 37 42 Mainichi Dec 5 38 34 Nikkei Nov 28 51 39 Mainichi Nov 7 42 31 Kyodo Nov 6 47.1 34.3 Nikkei Oct 31 58 29 NHK Oct 11 53 27 Yomiuri Oct 10 55 29 Mainichi Oct 3 50 22 Nikkei Oct 3 58 31 Kyodo Oct 2 54.6 27.8 NHK Sep 12 60 18 Nikkei Sep 4 67 21 Yomiuri Sep 4 65 19 Asahi Sep 4 53 18 Mainichi Sep 4 56 14 Kyodo Sep 3 62.8 18.1 *Mainichi Aug 21 15 63 *Kyodo Aug 21 15.8 70 *NHK Aug 7 18 65 *Asahi Aug 7 14 67 *Yomiuri Aug 7 18 72 *Nikkei July 31 19 73 (Reporting by Tokyo news room; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)