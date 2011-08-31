(Adds Noda quote, U.S. Treasury comment)

TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, said on Wednesday he held a courtesy phone call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, but they did not discuss foreign exchange rate movements or other policy issues.

Noda, who was a finance minister in Naoto Kan's cabinet, said he thanked his American counterpart and added that he wanted to speak soon with U.S. President Barack Obama.

"I would like to decide my successor soon, so I asked for his (Geithner's) support just as he has given to me," Noda told reporters after the call.

Geithner congratulated Noda for winning the ruling Democratic Party's leadership election this week, said U.S. Treasury spokeswoman Kara Alaimo.

"They also discussed their continued commitment to working closely together to deal with current economic challenges and support strong, sustainable and balanced global growth," Alaimo said.