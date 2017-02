TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday he held a teleconference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, but they did not discuss foreign exchange rate movements or other policy issues.

He said he wanted to speak soon with U.S. President Barack Obama and that he would like to select his new finance minister quickly. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)