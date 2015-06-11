* In talks with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Nomura - sources
TOKYO, June 11 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
is in talks to start a joint venture with Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank and Nomura Holdings Inc to sell
mutual funds and other financial products at post offices,
people with the knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The state-owned postal services provider has been under
pressure to come up with growth strategy amid a steady decline
in mail volume, as it prepares separate initial public offerings
of itself and two financial subsidiaries later this year.
Japan Post's banking unit is considering setting up an asset
manager that develops and sells financial products for retail
customers at post offices, said the people, who were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be
identified.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank - a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings Inc - and Nomura are in talks to be
minor partners in the venture, the people said. Japan Post
expects the venture to produce fee revenues for its group, they
said.
Spokesmen at Japan Post and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
declined to comment. Nomura said nothing has been decided.
Japan Post has more than 20,000 post offices nationwide and
is often the only financial services provider in remote
communities. It owns a bank and an insurance company, and their
combined investment portfolio is worth about 300 trillion yen
($2.4 trillion).
Like private-sector rivals, Japan Post Bank has been
struggling to secure high returns on its portfolio under the
country's current ultra-low interest rate environment.
Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro said recently its
banking unit will drastically change its investment strategy and
start buying riskier assets.
