* In talks with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Nomura - sources

* JP under pressure to devise growth strategy ahead of IPO (Adds JV details, background)

TOKYO, June 11 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is in talks to start a joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Nomura Holdings Inc to sell mutual funds and other financial products at post offices, people with the knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The state-owned postal services provider has been under pressure to come up with growth strategy amid a steady decline in mail volume, as it prepares separate initial public offerings of itself and two financial subsidiaries later this year.

Japan Post's banking unit is considering setting up an asset manager that develops and sells financial products for retail customers at post offices, said the people, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be identified.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank - a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc - and Nomura are in talks to be minor partners in the venture, the people said. Japan Post expects the venture to produce fee revenues for its group, they said.

Spokesmen at Japan Post and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank declined to comment. Nomura said nothing has been decided.

Japan Post has more than 20,000 post offices nationwide and is often the only financial services provider in remote communities. It owns a bank and an insurance company, and their combined investment portfolio is worth about 300 trillion yen ($2.4 trillion).

Like private-sector rivals, Japan Post Bank has been struggling to secure high returns on its portfolio under the country's current ultra-low interest rate environment.

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro said recently its banking unit will drastically change its investment strategy and start buying riskier assets.

