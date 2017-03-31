* Plans to start unsecured retail loans in early 2019
* Likely to charge around 10 pct interest rate -Holdings'
CEO
* Bank is effectively banned from regular loan business
TOKYO, March 31 Japan Post Bank Co Ltd,
the country's biggest bank by assets, on Friday said it will
seek regulatory permission to sell unsecured retail loans, as it
hunts for higher returns in an environment of ultra-low interest
rates.
The bank aims to start selling the loans in early 2019, with
a lending cap of 500,000 yen ($4,470) per person, said Masatsugu
Nagato, chief executive officer of the bank's state-backed
parent, Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd.
"There is a need for unsecured loans," Nagato said at a news
conference.
The bank, with assets of 210 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion),
is subject to government restrictions to protect smaller
private-sector lenders.
It is barred from most of the regular lending business, with
loans accounting for just 1.8 percent of its investment
portfolio. The bulk of its funds is invested in Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) and other securities.
The bank has been overhauling its investment portfolio to
improve returns since listing on the stock exchange in 2015. A
central bank negative interest rate policy added impetus to the
overhaul last year as yields from JGBs and other securities
fall.
Nagato said Japan Post Bank is likely to set interest rates
on unsecured retail loans at around 10 percent. By comparison,
yields on 10-year JGBs are 0.07 percent.
Unsecured loans are taken out without the borrower pledging
collateral, and so carry higher interest rates due to the higher
risk of banks being unable to recover money in the event of
defaults.
The government owns 80 percent of Japan Post Holdings, which
in turn holds 74 percent of Japan Post Bank.
Earlier this week, the government hired six investment banks
to advise on the sale of more shares in Japan Post Holdings.
($1 = 111.8100 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Christopher Cushing)