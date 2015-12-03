TOKYO Dec 3 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
bought 731 billion yen ($5.93 billion) worth of its own shares
on Thursday in off-hours trading, the biggest share buyback ever
conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The firm bought 383 million of its own shares, mostly from
the government, which plans to use the proceeds to fund
reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
The buyback helped boost the stock by as much as 2.1 percent
during morning trade.
The repurchased shares represented 8.5 percent of Japan Post
Holding's total outstanding and reduced the government's stake
in the firm to around 80 percent.
The repurchase fulfills a pledge made on Oct. 19, when the
company said it would buy back shares before the end-March 2016.
Japan Post Holdings and its two financial units launched a
$12 billion triple IPO in early November, making it Japan's
biggest privatization since 1987.
Japan's government eventually aims to raise a total of 4
trillion yen through additional stake sales over the next few
years in an effort to fund reconstruction of areas hit by the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The privatization also serves as a key step in Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to jump-start Japan's sluggish
economy by encouraging househoulds to invest or spend more of
their low-yielding bank deposits.
($1 = 123.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Miral Fahmy)