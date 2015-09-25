TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan Post Holdings is
planning measures to boost the share prices of it and its
financial units after their planned initial public offerings,
its president said on Friday.
Taizo Nishimuro said his company wanted to make sure their
IPOs would "not repeat what happened with NTT" three decades
ago, when investors snapped up shares of the former telephone
monopoly and then suffered after the stock plummeted.
"We will carry out measures that not only support share
prices but boost them after the IPO," Nishimuro, president of
the state-owned mail and financial giant, said at a regular news
conference.
The government plans to raise up to 1.39 trillion yen
($11.5 billion) through the IPOs of Japan Post Holdings, Japan
Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance. The three
are set to list on Nov. 4.
($1 = 120.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)