* Says planning measures to boost share prices after IPOs

* Says mindful of steep rise and fall of NTT shares 3 decades ago

* Japan Post companies listing scheduled for Nov 4 (Adds more comments of president, context)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan Post Holdings will take measures to boost the price of its shares and those of its two units after their planned initial public offerings in November to avoid a repeat of what happened after NTT's IPO three decades ago, its president said.

Earlier this month, state-owned Japan Post Holdings, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance won approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange for listings on Nov. 4. The unprecedented triple IPOs seek to raise a combined $11.5 billion, crucial offerings which the government hopes will win over retail investors.

The prices at which the shares are to be offered will be determined in October after gauging investors' demand.

A pricing precedent for Japan Post is Britain's Royal Mail Plc, which critics said priced its 2013 IPO too low in order to guarantee a successful privatisation.

Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro, when asked at a monthly news conference on Friday whether he was concerned about pricing the shares too low, said he was more worried about pricing them too high.

"We should not repeat happened with NTT, in which investors bought at a high price and then the price plummeted," he said.

In the 1987 IPO of the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp , Japan's biggest privatisation to this day, retail investors snapped up shares of the former telecom monopoly, but its share price plunged later as Japan's asset bubble burst. The episode has been widely blamed for persisting skittishness among Japan's retail investors.

"We will carry out measures that not only support share prices but boost them after the IPO," Nishimuro said.

He declined to give details but said an overseas expansion of its insurance unit is one of the possibilities.

Around 80 percent of the three firm's IPO allocation will go to domestic investors. A finance ministry official said earlier this month that 95 percent of the domestic offering will be sold to individuals while all of the overseas portion will go to institutional investors. ($1 = 120.5500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)