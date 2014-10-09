UPDATE 1-As Tucker steps down, new AIA chief has big shoes to fill
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
TOKYO Oct 9 Japan Post Holdings said it has chosen Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd to be its share transfer agent as the government-owned postal company prepares for an initial public offering expected next year.
Last week, 11 underwriters including Nomura Securities and JP Morgan were selected for the offering, which financial institutions expect will raise nearly $10 billion for the government.
A share transfer agent manages the list of registered shareholders and provides shareholder-related services. Japanese trust banks had competed fiercely to win the contract, given the size and high profile of the offering, sources familiar with the matter said.
Japan Post is the country's largest savings institution, with about 176 trillion yen ($1.64 trillion) in customer deposits. It also provides postal and insurance services. (1 US dollar = 107.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895216 SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime Australian mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1). The ratings are as follows: AUD1,150m Class
COLOMBO, March 13 The Sri Lankan rupee eased slightly on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market awaiting inflows from sovereign and development bonds to see if the local currency would reverse its falling trend, dealers said.