By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Oct 19 State-owned Japan Post on Monday
set prices for separate initial public offerings of its bank and
insurance arms at the top of their ranges, indicating strong
demand from retail investors in what will be Japan's biggest
privatisation in three decades.
The two companies, worth a combined $65 billion at the
listing prices, and their parent Japan Post Holdings Co
are seeking to raise a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.8 billion)
in a triple IPO set for Nov. 4. Book-building for the Japan Post
Holdings sale continues, with pricing due on Oct. 26.
Successfully privatising the national mail company -
squarely marketed at the country's mom-and-pop investment
community - is a key plank of a campaign by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to unlock massive stockpiles of household savings.
While proceeds will help fund reconstruction after Japan's 2011
natural disasters, Abe is keen to stoke domestic stock
investments, boosting the Tokyo bourse.
"It's not a surprise," said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at
Aizawa Securities, referring to the top-of-range pricing for
businesses seen as stable and low-risk. "There is relatively
solid demand."
The deals are the latest in a string of national postal
service listings as debt-burdened countries sell assets to raise
funds. Italy is now seeking up to $4.2 billion from the sale of
close to 40 percent of Poste Italiane in a Milan
market debut set for late October.
The Japan Post companies didn't disclose details of
subscription levels in regulatory filings on Monday announcing
the IPO prices. The firms simply cited a "significant number" of
subscriptions at the top of the book-building ranges.
ATTRACTIVELY SAFE
Even though the businesses don't offer dynamic future growth
potential, said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI
Research Institute, investors see them as an attractive
safe-haven alternative to utility stocks. That broad appeal
should also bolster price and demand for Japan Post Holdings,
market watchers say.
Monday's filings showed Japan Post Bank Co priced
shares in its listing at 1,450 yen apiece, compared with a
book-building range of 1,250-1,450 yen. The sale is worth 600
billion yen, and values all of Japan Post Bank at 6.5 trillion
yen.
Japan Post Insurance Co set its IPO price at 2,200
yen, compared with its book-building range of 1,900-2,200 yen.
At that price, Japan Post Insurance's IPO is worth 145 billion
yen, while the firm's total valuation is 1.3 trillion yen.
The triple listings make for Japan's biggest privatisation
since the 1987 IPO of the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp
(NTT) in the heyday of Japan's economic bubble.
NTT's IPO offers a cautionary tale for some retail
investors: Shares rocketed on listing and more than doubled in
value, only to hurtle back to earth as Japan's bubble burst. The
stock currently trades at 30 percent below its IPO price.
"I think Japan Post companies' shares will be like NTT's,
shooting up and then making a nosedive," said Toshihiko
Takeshima, a 60-year-old taxi driver in the western coastal city
of Kanazawa. "I have a friend who wants to sell NTT shares but
cannot to this day."
Taizo Nishimuro, president of Japan Post Holdings, said his
company and its owner, the Ministry of Finance, are keenly aware
of the need to prevent NTT history reoccurring.
"I think the NTT stock move is a big lesson. We should not
repeat it," Nishimuro said, speaking at a news conference last
month.
Eleven companies have been hired as lead underwriters for
the offerings with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura
Securities, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan chosen as global
coordinators.
($1 = 119.2300 yen)
