UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus sees recovery after two-year profit slide
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
TOKYO, June 26 The head of Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T said on Friday that the mail and financial conglomerate is planning to file an IPO application with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 30.
The application would be for the separate listings of the parent company and its units Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro told a regular news conference.
He declined to give the actual timing of the listings of the three companies.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Volatile recovery rates make obligor concentration harder to identify in securitisations of Italian non-performing loans than in deals backed by performing loans, Fitch Ratings says. Expected recoveries are a better indicator of concentration than some other measures, such as gross book value (GBV), which could understate the potential cash flow volatility in an NPL deal. Italian banks held about EUR200 billion