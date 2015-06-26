* Toshiba ex-VP Muraoka was to join board on Friday
* Appointment postponed pending Toshiba accounting probe
* Japan Post to file three IPO applications on June 30
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 26 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
IPO-JAPP.T on Friday said the government has postponed the
appointment to its board of a former Toshiba Corp
executive, pending the outcome of a probe into accounting
practices at the electronics maker.
Fumio Muraoka, a former senior executive vice president of
Toshiba, was to be appointed an outside director at state-owned
Japan Post on Friday, but the communications ministry on its
website said it would withhold its approval for the time being.
"It's a very legitimate decision. We are asking him to start
his duties after everything is clarified," Japan Post President
Taizo Nishimuro said at a regular news conference.
Toshiba appointed a third-party investigator to look into
possible irregularities it discovered after the financial
regulator asked to inspect accounting practices in February. The
investigator is scheduled to report its findings by mid-July.
Japan Post's Nishimuro was chief executive of Toshiba in the
1990s, a period not in the scope of the alleged irregularities.
"It's very regrettable. Something that should have never
happened," he said when asked about the issue.
Muraoka was to join a board that will oversee the initial
public offerings (IPO) of Japan Post's holding company, banking
subsidiary and insurance subsidiary.
Nishimuro said the conglomerate planned to file IPO
applications for the three on June 30, meaning they could list
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange around October.
($1 = 123.3900 yen)
