By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, June 26 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T on Friday said the government has postponed the appointment to its board of a former Toshiba Corp executive, pending the outcome of a probe into accounting practices at the electronics maker.

Fumio Muraoka, a former senior executive vice president of Toshiba, was to be appointed an outside director at state-owned Japan Post on Friday, but the communications ministry on its website said it would withhold its approval for the time being.

"It's a very legitimate decision. We are asking him to start his duties after everything is clarified," Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro said at a regular news conference.

Toshiba appointed a third-party investigator to look into possible irregularities it discovered after the financial regulator asked to inspect accounting practices in February. The investigator is scheduled to report its findings by mid-July.

Japan Post's Nishimuro was chief executive of Toshiba in the 1990s, a period not in the scope of the alleged irregularities.

"It's very regrettable. Something that should have never happened," he said when asked about the issue.

Muraoka was to join a board that will oversee the initial public offerings (IPO) of Japan Post's holding company, banking subsidiary and insurance subsidiary.

Nishimuro said the conglomerate planned to file IPO applications for the three on June 30, meaning they could list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange around October. ($1 = 123.3900 yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Christopher Cushing)