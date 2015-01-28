TOKYO Jan 28 Japan Post Holdings Co aims to unveil a growth strategy in June, hoping to win over investors who criticised the lack of a plan when the state-owned entity said it aimed to list on the stock exchange.

The postal and financial services provider last month said it and two subsidiaries would conduct separate initial public offerings (IPO) later this year, in what could collectively be Japan's biggest privitisation in nearly 30 years.

On Wednesday, President Taizo Nishimuro told a news conference that Japan Post would revise its three-year business plan ending March 2017, and present a growth strategy in June - dubbed an "equity story" - extending beyond those three years.

Nishimuro also said the three IPOs would come sometime between "September and year-end," and that being a heavily regulated company makes Japan Post subject to constraints when mapping out its post-IPO future.

To prevent the state-owned entity having an unfair competitive advantage, Japan Post is required to obtain government approval to begin new businesses. It has applied to expand into housing loans and other services but people in the government familiar with the matter told Reuters that the applications are unlikely to be approved anytime soon.

"We cannot talk about future dreams based on new businesses that have not been approved," Nishimuro said.

Japan Post and its underwriters are tasked with attracting investors for the IPOs of the mail service as well as Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co. Together, the IPOs could be the biggest privatisation since that of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.

The postal service, which has about 24,000 offices nationwide, has suffered a prolonged decline in mail volume and a rise in labour costs. Ultra-low interest rates have hurt profit at the two financial units.

The government has said it expected to raise around 1 trillion yen ($8.47 billion) in the first of multiple rounds of share sales of the three companies, basing its assumption on the results of previous share offers of state-owned companies.

Funds raised will finance reconstruction projects for areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. ($1 = 118.0600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)