TOKYO, June 30 Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T filed on Tuesday to list itself and its two financial units on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source with knowledge of the matter said, in what is set to be the biggest sale of state-owned enterprises in nearly three decades.

The government aims to raise about 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) through several rounds of offerings of the mail and financial conglomerate, using the proceeds to fund reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. The initial round, likely in about three months, is expected to raise about 1 trillion yen, government officials say.

Japan Post Holdings is the parent of the giant Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co and the operator of the nation's mail-delivery service. (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)