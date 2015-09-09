* Partial IPOs planned for Japan Post Holdings and two units

* The three IPOs could raise up to $14 billion

* Japan Post Bank unit is country's biggest deposit taker

* IPO for JPB could shake up regional bank rivals

By Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Sept 9 Listing Japan Post Holdings Co and two units, the world's biggest initial public offering this year, will not just reap a windfall for public coffers but help Japan's government pursue an unstated aim: to shake up smaller regional banks that have resisted pressure to consolidate.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange will approve the three IPOs, the nation's biggest sale of state assets in three decades, on Thursday, sources told Reuters last month, with shares to start trading on Nov. 4.

The government aims to raise up to $14 billion in this first of three tranches, which will sell shares in the parent company, owner of Japan's mail service, and in Japan Post Bank Co (JPB) and Japan Post Insurance Co.

Over the coming years, share sales are meant to generate more than $30 billion for reconstruction after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

What policymakers haven't publicised is that by unleashing JPB, the country's biggest deposit taker, they hope to force change on the more than 100 stodgy regional banks, said two people involved in the process and one who was briefed on it.

JPB is hamstrung by regulation that stops it using its scale and implicit government guarantee to unfair advantage. It is essentially barred from lending, and its deposits are capped at about $80,000 per account.

It will remain tightly regulated, though Japan Post CEO Taizo Nishimuro has said that once 50 percent of the bank is sold, which is a priority, it could enter new businesses without needing regulatory approval. He did not mention a timeframe.

Sole shareholder, the Finance Ministry, will list all three entities simultaneously, allowing investors to value each against its peers in the distribution, banking and insurance industries, government officials say.

Government hopes this will breed a more competitive spirit among regional banks as JPB becomes more market-oriented, using its balance sheet heft - similar to Japan's three "megabanks" - and network of 24,000 post offices, nearly twice the nationwide total of bank branches, to set the weather.

"The plan is to have a player to promote (smaller-bank) consolidation in the future," said the former Japan head of investment banking for a U.S. bank, describing how the Finance Ministry explained its thinking to foreign banks.

FIGHTBACK

A banker at a domestic firm briefed on the discussions said, "Even if the regional banks don't like it, they'll have to compare themselves to the rest of the industry. As a result, the government will get the policy result it wants."

While one government official denied any intent to stir up the financial industry, a senior FSA official said the IPO could have that effect.

"If a privatised Japan Post Bank makes efforts to become more active, this could make things rough for the management of regional financial institutions, which could have a sense of crisis and join forces to fight back," he said.

Japan Post and the FSA declined to comment, and the Finance Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Japan Post Bank is the only bank with both economies of scale and a presence in local markets nationwide," said bank analyst Ryoji Yoshizawa at Standard & Poor's Ratings in Tokyo.

Japan aims to raise up to 1.7 trillion yen ($14 billion) in the Nov. 4 sale, sources told Thomson Reuters DealWatch , rising to a total of 4 trillion yen in three instalments over the next six years or so. The final extent of the selloff hasn't been decided, though the ministry must maintain at least one third of the parent.

Under the Japan Post privatisation law, the parent must dispose of all shares in the bank and the insurer "as promptly as possible", but it gives no timeframe.

Japan Post Holdings employs more than 430,000 people full- or part-time, similar to Toyota Motor Corp. Though there have been calls for it to slim down, it can't shrink its footprint in a hurry as it is legally mandated to provide universal mail, banking and insurance services.

JPB has 177.7 trillion yen in deposits - more than Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group - and assets of 208 trillion, about three-quarters of MUFG's.

Japan Post Holdings makes money - 483 billion yen net profits for the year to March, 80 percent from JPB - largely off the bank's investment portfolio of over 200 trillion yen. That is half again as big as the assets of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund.

S&P's Yoshizawa said JPB would be a threat to regional banks when it begins fee businesses like selling mutual funds in a planned tie-up with a major bank and brokerage in February.

The FSA has been prodding regional banks to tie up to survive as populations shrink outside the biggest cities, but to little avail. ($1 = 119.8100 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting Takahiko Wada, Takaya Yamaguchi and Taro Fuse; Editing by William Mallard and Will Waterman)