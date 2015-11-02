TOKYO Nov 2 The initial public offering (IPO) of Japan Post Holdings and Japan Post Bank was more than five times oversubscribed, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Together with Japan Post Insurance, which sources said was about 15 times oversubscribed, they will be listed on Wednesday in Japan's largest IPO in almost three decades. (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)