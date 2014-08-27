TOKYO Aug 27 Japan Post Holdings Co is not thinking of changing its stance on investment in Japanese government bonds, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Taizo Nishimuro told a regular news conference that a significant change in Japan Post's JGB investment policy would adversely affect the JGB market given its massive holdings of government bonds.

In addition to nationwide mail and parcel delivery services, state-owned Japan Post runs insurance and bank operations that manage massive amounts of money in markets, mostly in Japanese government bonds. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)