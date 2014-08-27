UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TOKYO Aug 27 Japan Post Holdings Co is not thinking of changing its stance on investment in Japanese government bonds, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Taizo Nishimuro told a regular news conference that a significant change in Japan Post's JGB investment policy would adversely affect the JGB market given its massive holdings of government bonds.
In addition to nationwide mail and parcel delivery services, state-owned Japan Post runs insurance and bank operations that manage massive amounts of money in markets, mostly in Japanese government bonds. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.