TOKYO Nov 4 Newly privatised Japan Post Bank Co could accelerate a shift away from Japanese government bonds in its $1.7 trillion portfolio, buying billions of dollars of domestic and overseas equities to boost returns as a listed company, its chief said.

"We have about 2 trillion yen ($16.6 billion) worth of Japanese equities now. Within risks allowed, we may increase them," said bank President Masatsugu Nagato, in an interview before Wednesday's market debut in Japan's biggest privatisation in 30 years. "We may also increase overseas equities."

In a boost for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to coax the nation's savers to shift money into shares, Japan Post Bank, its parent company Japan Post Holdings Co and its sister arm Japan Post Insurance Co all surged in Tokyo after a 1.4 trillion yen triple listing that was heavily oversubscribed.

Nagato, a 66-year-old former Mizuho Financial Group executive, was recruited to run Japan Post Bank in May. Also a former chairman of Citibank Japan, Nagato said his bank would study possibilities for increasing investment in assets such as emerging market and high-yield bonds.

"Operation of our bank is constrained in many aspects, including a ban on lending," Nagato said, referring to rules that prevent Japan Post Bank from offering loans to individuals or businesses. "So one of the ways to increase revenue is to bolster investment portfolio management."

The bank has been in the spotlight since Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro said earlier this year the business would make a drastic change in its portfolio management to seek bigger returns in an ultra-low interest rate environment. Currently, about half of the bank's 200 trillion yen ($1.7 trillion) portfolio is made up of Japanese government bonds, or JGBs.

To spearhead changes in portfolio management, the bank recruited a former Goldman Sachs Japan senior executive as chief investment officer and hired outside financial market professionals as portfolio managers.

In a three-year business plan unveiled earlier this year, Japan Post Bank said it will increase what it calls its "satellite portfolio" - assets other than JGBs - from a current 46 trillion yen to 60 trillion yen at the end of March 2018.

Nagato said expressed optimism the bank may be ahead of schedule in its portfolio diversification. "There are enough possibilities the three-year target is achieved earlier than that," he said.

Japan Post Bank has already started reducing its JGB holdings, given diminishing returns, but it has done so mostly by not reinvesting redemption money. He said, however, the bank could sell JGBs if their yields further fall.

At the same time, Nagato sought to talk down market expectations that his bank will follow the lead of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) in shifting investments massively towards Tokyo stocks.

The GPIF in October decided to double the allocation for share holdings while slashing investments in low-yielding government bonds, in line with a push from Prime Minister Abe's administration for greater returns and risk-taking.

"The crucial difference from GPIF is that a pension fund's liability is far longer than ours," he said. "We cannot say, 'Hey, let's raise the percentage of stocks to 25 percent like GPIF'." ($1 = 120.7300 yen)

