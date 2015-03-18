(Updates with president comment)
By Taiga Uranaka
March 18 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
said on Wednesday President Taizo Nishimuro will double as head
of its banking unit, as the state-owned giant has not been able
to find a successor to the current top.
Nishimuro said the search to replace Japan Post Bank
President Yoshiyuki Izawa is going on and the company wants to
decide the top as soon as possible. Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co
executive, is stepping down at the end of March.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance units are planning
to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this year,
in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state
enterprises in two decades.
Japan Post Bank has been also in the spotlight after
Nishimuro said last month it would review its $1.7 trillion
asset portfolio "from scratch", signalling a major shift in
investment strategy at one of the world's biggest institutional
investors.
Nishimuro said about 40 people have applied for senior
positions by the deadline last week for the bank's asset
management division after it ran job ads for specialists, who
will be in charge of its new investment strategy.
He said the company would spend some time on the screening
process of the applicants. "It's very important to improve the
post bank's profitability," he told a news conference.
Nishimuro also said Japan Post will start making
preparations for adopting International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS), though he said the change will not happen
before the IPOs and the final decision to do so will be sometime
off.
He said the company, which currently uses Japanese
accounting rules, is considering a switch since it will not have
to amortise goodwill under IFRS. Goodwill is difference between
what a company pays for an acquisition and a target's net
assets.
Japan Post announced last month it had agreed to buy
Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd
for A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion).
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Anand Basu)