BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
TOKYO, April 23 Japan Post Bank is set to name Masatsugu Nagato, a former chairman of Citibank Japan, as its next president effective May 11, people with knowledge of the move told Reuters.
Taizo Nishimuro, president of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, has been doubling as head of the banking unit until the position can be filled.
Japan Post and its banking and insurance units plan to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year.
The sources declined to be identified as a formal announcement has not been made.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.