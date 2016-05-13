UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO May 13 Japan Post Bank Co Ltd said net profit declined 12 percent in the past financial year, hurt by the central bank's adoption of a negative interest rate policy.
Reporting for the first time since its listing in November, the bank booked a profit of 325.07 billion yen ($3 billion).
For the year through March 2017, it forecast profit to fall 7.7 percent to 300 billion yen.
Its parent company, Japan Post Holdings Co, said full-year profit fell 11.7 percent to 426 billion yen. That compared to an average estimate of 393.9 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 108.7300 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts