TOKYO Nov 14 Japan Post Holdings Co and its banking unit posted falls in half-year profit and maintained their forecasts for a decline for the full year, as the central bank's negative interest rate policy hurt returns on the unit's huge holdings of Japanese government bonds.

The holding company posted a net profit of 149.73 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the six months through September, 29.9 percent lower than a year earlier, while its banking unit reported 150 billion yen in half year profit, a 12 percent decline from the previous year.

($1 = 107.5400 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)