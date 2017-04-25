Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
TOKYO, April 25 Japan Post Holdings Co will book an annual loss of around 40 billion yen ($363.97 million) on the back of a 400 billion yen impairment charge on its Australian logistics unit, Toll Holdings Ltd, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Japan Post declined to comment on the report. It would mark Japan Post's first annual loss since it was privatised in 2007.
Japan Post, 80 percent owned by the government, acquired Toll for A$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion) in May 2015, ahead of the triple initial public offerings by the mail giant and its two financial units in November that year. ($1 = 109.9000 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------