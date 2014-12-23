Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
TOKYO Dec 23 The Japanese government plans to sell part of its stake in Japan Post Holdings IPO-JAPP.T and its banking and insurance units in a public offering in September, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.
Japan Post president Taizo Nishimuro will hold a press briefing on Friday, when the offering will be announced, the sources said.
In addition to a network of more than 20,000 post offices, Japan Post runs the country's biggest banking and insurance operations, overshadowing non-state lenders and insurers.
The long-anticipated listing had been expected in spring, but a September offering would revert to an earlier schedule. The government has said it will use the proceeds from the sale to help fund reconstruction of areas devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
With net assets estimated at about 14 trillion yen ($116.73 billion), the three units could be valued at as much as 700 billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Tim Kelly)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.