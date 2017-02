TOKYO Aug 16 Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co will supply electricity to Kansai Electric Power Co on Wednesday, a Kansai spokesman said, helping the western Japanese utility to meet electricity demand after it shut down a gas-fired unit over the weekend.

Kansai asked Chubu to supply it surplus power on Wednesday and Thursday following the shutdown of its the gas-fired 400-megawatt No.2 unit at its Sakaiko plant on Saturday morning due to damage to the gas turbines. (Reporting by Risa Maeda, Kaori Kaneko)