TOKYO, Sept 21 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it has lost about 1,870 megawatts of hydro power output as a very strong typhoon approaches central Japan, but added there are no worries of power shortages.

The company said the hydro plants currently shut due to a rise in water levels include two of its pumped hydro plants, the 780-MW Okuyahagi No.2 unit and the 315-MW Okuyahagi No.1 unit.

The utility said typhoon Roke did not have an impact on operations of its fossil fuel-fired power plants.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, Chubu halted its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant in May at the request of the prime minister amid concerns about the high risk of another major earthquake.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)