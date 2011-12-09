Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's third-biggest utility Chubu Electric Power Co said its new Joetsu 1-1 gas-fired unit, with capacity of 595 megawatts, began trial operations on Thursday, sending electricity to the grid.
Commercial operations of the state-of-the-art combined-cycle unit are scheduled in July 2012.
The company has been accelerating the development of new fossil-fuelled units after it shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant in May at the prime minister's request amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake.
Three more units at the plant, each capable of producing 595 MW, are slated to enter commercial operations by May 2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Russian air strikes that accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in Syria were launched based on coordinates provided to Russia by the Turkish military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
GENEVA, Feb 10 The Saudi-led coalition has intensified air strikes on the Yemen port of Hodeidah, potentially trapping civilians and endangering a humanitarian operation to import vital supplies, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.