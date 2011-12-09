TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's third-biggest utility Chubu Electric Power Co said its new Joetsu 1-1 gas-fired unit, with capacity of 595 megawatts, began trial operations on Thursday, sending electricity to the grid.

Commercial operations of the state-of-the-art combined-cycle unit are scheduled in July 2012.

The company has been accelerating the development of new fossil-fuelled units after it shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant in May at the prime minister's request amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake.

Three more units at the plant, each capable of producing 595 MW, are slated to enter commercial operations by May 2014.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)