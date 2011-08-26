TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co has been working its fossil fuel-fired power plants harder as the utility based in central Japan seeks to avoid rolling blackouts this summer at a time when its sole nuclear power plant has ceased operations amid concerns about public safety.

After the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan, Chubu halted its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant in May at the request of the prime minister amid concerns about the high risk of another major earthquake.

Chubu plans to build a $1.3 billion wall to protect the Hamaoka plant from the kind of tsunami that knocked out reactor cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The company said it was not considering restarting four mothballed fossil-fuel units, as it would take time.

Following is a breakdown of the company's power supplies by source:

Type Plant No. MW status fuel

Nuclear Hamaoka 3 1,100 Shut since May 2011 n/a

Nuclear Hamaoka 4 1,137 Shut since May 2012 n/a

Nuclear Hamaoka 5 1,380 Shut since May 2013 n/a

Nuke total 1 plant n/a 3,617 n/a n/a

Fossil Shin-Nagoya 7 series 1,458 Operable LNG

Fossil Shin-Nagoya 8 series 1,600 Operable LNG

Fossil Yokkaichi 1 220 Operable LNG

Fossil Yokkaichi 2 220 Operable LNG

Fossil Yokkaichi 3 220 Operable LNG

Fossil Yokkaichi 4 series 585 Operable LNG, LPG

Fossil Owase Mita 1 375 mothballed fuel oil

Fossil Owase Mita 3 500 Operable crude, fuel oil, naphtha

Fossil Chita 1 529 Operable LNG

Fossil Chita 2 529 Operable LNG

Fossil Chita 3 500 Operable LNG, crude, fuel oil

Fossil Chita 4 700 Operable LNG, crude, fuel oil

Fossil Chita 5 854 Operable LNG

Fossil Chita 6 854 Operable LNG

Fossil Taketoyo 2 375 Operable crude, fuel oil

Fossil Taketoyo 3 375 Operable crude, fuel oil

Fossil Taketoyo 4 375 Operable crude, fuel oil

Fossil Nishi-Nagoya 1 220 mothballed fuel oil

Fossil Nishi-Nagoya 2 220 mothballed crude, fuel oil

Fossil Nishi-Nagoya 3 375 Operable crude, fuel oil, naphtha

Fossil Nishi-Nagoya 4 375 Operable crude, fuel oil, naphtha

Fossil Atsumi 1 500 mothballed crude, fuel oil

Fossil Atsumi 3 700 Operable crude, fuel oil

Fossil Atsumi 4 700 Operable crude, fuel oil

Fossil Chita No.2 1 854 Operable LNG

Fossil Chita No.2 2 854 Operable LNG

Fossil Kawagoe 1 700 Operable LNG

Fossil Kawagoe 2 700 Operable LNG

Fossil Kawagoe 3 series 1,701 Operable LNG

Fossil Kawagoe 4 series 1,701 Operable LNG

Fossil Hekinan 1 700 Operable coal

Fossil Hekinan 2 700 Operable coal

Fossil Hekinan 3 700 Operable coal

Fossil Hekinan 4 1,000 Operable coal

Fossil Hekinan 5 1,000 Operable coal

Fossil Diesel power n/a 0 n/a n/a Fossil total 11 plants n/a 23,969 n/a n/a Pumped hydro Okumino n/a 1,500 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Okuyahagi No.2 n/a 780 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Takane No.1 n/a 340 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Okuyahagi No.1 n/a 315 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Mazegawa No.1 n/a 288 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Hatanagi No.1 n/a 137 Operable n/a Pumped hydro Hatanagi No.2 n/a 85 Operable n/a Hydro total 183 plants n/a 5,219 Operable n/a

Wind Omaezaki n/a 22 Operable n/a

Solar Mega Solar n/a 1 Operable n/a

Iida

Total 197 plants n/a 32,828 n/a n/a

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)