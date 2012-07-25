TOKYO, July 25 Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co said it plans to build two gas-fired units at its Nishi-Nagoya power plant in central Japan with capacity of 1,158 megawatts each by March 2018.

The company plans to scrap oil-fired units at the plant and replace them with the gas-fired units.

The highly efficient combined cycle No.7-1 unit is set to begin operation in September 2017, followed by the No.7-2 unit in March 2018, the company said in a statement. Construction will begin in December 2013. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)