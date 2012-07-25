UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
TOKYO, July 25 Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co said it plans to build two gas-fired units at its Nishi-Nagoya power plant in central Japan with capacity of 1,158 megawatts each by March 2018.
The company plans to scrap oil-fired units at the plant and replace them with the gas-fired units.
The highly efficient combined cycle No.7-1 unit is set to begin operation in September 2017, followed by the No.7-2 unit in March 2018, the company said in a statement. Construction will begin in December 2013. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.