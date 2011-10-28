Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to buy 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the current financial year to next March, up from 10.45 million tonnes in the previous year.
In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami, Japan's then-prime minister prodded Chubu to shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant indefinitely due to concerns it might also be hit by a big earthquake, prompting Chubu to boost purchases of fossil fuels.
The Hamaoka plant, which is in a quake-prone area, has a capacity of 3,617 MW and is expected to stay shut until December 2012. By that time Japan's No.3 utility aims to complete construction of an 18 metre (60 ft) seawall to better protect the plant from tsunamis. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.