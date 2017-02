TOKYO Aug 9 Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it would halt power generation from its 1,000-megawatt Misumi No.1 coal-fired plant by Wednesday morning following a steam leak from a pipeline.

The unit is currently operating at 50 percent of capacity, the company said.

A similar leak had halted operations of the unit last month. The company has no timetable for the restart, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)