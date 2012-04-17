TOKYO, April 17 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said it halted power generation from the 500-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Tamashima power plant in western Japan at 10:08 p.m. (1308 GMT) on Monday after a possible steam leak.

There is a high chance of a steam leak inside a boiler, which would require a repair work, the company said.

The unit's restart could take anywhere from about a week to four weeks based on its past experience with similar problems, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)