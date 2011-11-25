TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese utility Chugoku
Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects to buy
240,000 tonnes more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October-March
than its initial plan to make up for lost nuclear output during
the peak winter season.
The company has been operating only one of its two nuclear
reactors since early November, and it will shut the remaining
reactor by Jan. 28, 2012.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation
leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
power station northeast of Tokyo.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)