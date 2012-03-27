TOKYO, March 27 Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it has no schedule for the start of commercial operations of the 1,373-megawatt No.3 reactor at its Shimane nuclear plant due to uncertainties following the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The construction of the unit is largely finished.

The company also said it could not give a schedule for the start of commercial operations of the No.1 and No.2 reactors at its new Kaminoseki nuclear plant.

Nearly all nuclear reactors in Japan are offline in the wake of the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi facility, which devastated public confidence in atomic power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)