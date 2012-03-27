TOKYO, March 27 Japanese utility Chugoku
Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it has no schedule
for the start of commercial operations of the 1,373-megawatt
No.3 reactor at its Shimane nuclear plant due to uncertainties
following the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The construction of the unit is largely finished.
The company also said it could not give a schedule for the
start of commercial operations of the No.1 and No.2 reactors at
its new Kaminoseki nuclear plant.
Nearly all nuclear reactors in Japan are offline in the wake
of the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi facility, which devastated public confidence in atomic
power.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)