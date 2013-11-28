Nov 29 The following is a list of coal-fired power generation
units that Japan's regional utilities and biggest wholesale power supplier plan
to start commercially operating in the coming years.
For a related story on Japan's soaring coal usage, click
Output is in megawatts, with scheduled launch of commercial operations.
Osaki CoolGen Corp is a 50-50 venture of Chugoku Electric and
Electric Power Development Co.
Company Plant Output Ops start
Joban Kyodo Nakoso No.10 250 Apr-13
Tepco Hirono No.6 600 Dec-13
Tepco Hitachinaka No.2 1000 Dec-13
Tepco, Chubu Hitachinaka 600 2020/21
Nippon Steel, J-Power Kashima 600 2020/21
Osaki CoolGen Osaki 166 Mar-17
Tepco, Mitsubishi group Nakoso 500 around 2020
Tepco, Mitsubishi group Hirono 500 around 2020
J-Power Takehara New No.1 600 2020/21
Kyushu Electric Matsuura No.2 1000 2023 at earliest
Chugoku Electric Misumi No.2 400 2027 at earliest
Tohoku Electric Noshiro No.3 600 2028 at earliest
12 units 6816
Sources: Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, Tokyo Electric Power Co, Chubu
Electric Power co, Kyushu Electric Power Co, Tohoku Electric Power Co, Electric
Power Development Co