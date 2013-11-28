Nov 29 The following is a list of coal-fired power generation units that Japan's regional utilities and biggest wholesale power supplier plan to start commercially operating in the coming years. For a related story on Japan's soaring coal usage, click Output is in megawatts, with scheduled launch of commercial operations. Osaki CoolGen Corp is a 50-50 venture of Chugoku Electric and Electric Power Development Co. Company Plant Output Ops start Joban Kyodo Nakoso No.10 250 Apr-13 Tepco Hirono No.6 600 Dec-13 Tepco Hitachinaka No.2 1000 Dec-13 Tepco, Chubu Hitachinaka 600 2020/21 Nippon Steel, J-Power Kashima 600 2020/21 Osaki CoolGen Osaki 166 Mar-17 Tepco, Mitsubishi group Nakoso 500 around 2020 Tepco, Mitsubishi group Hirono 500 around 2020 J-Power Takehara New No.1 600 2020/21 Kyushu Electric Matsuura No.2 1000 2023 at earliest Chugoku Electric Misumi No.2 400 2027 at earliest Tohoku Electric Noshiro No.3 600 2028 at earliest 12 units 6816 Sources: Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, Tokyo Electric Power Co, Chubu Electric Power co, Kyushu Electric Power Co, Tohoku Electric Power Co, Electric Power Development Co