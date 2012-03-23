* Firms says they still looking at feasibility of plant
* Plan to build 270-MW plant for around $1.2 bln -Nikkei
* Commercial operations to start around 2020 - Nikkei
(Adds details)
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, March 23 Japanese firms are tenatively
looking at building a large geothermal plant in the area worst
hit by last year's nuclear crisis, a project which could gain
momentum after the government eased restrictions on drilling
this week.
The Nikkei newspaper said a consortium led by Idemitsu Kosan
and Inpex Corp was planning a 270 megawatt
geothermal power plant, which would be Japan's biggest, at a
cost of around $1.2 billion in Fukushima, with operations set to
start in 2020.
Since the crisis, interest in renewable energy has jumped
but representatives for Inpex and other firms in the project
stressed that the plans were only very conceptual and that they
were nowhere near reaching a decision.
Studies show Japan, a land of volcanoes, ranks as the
world's third richest nation in geothermal power, with the
potential to derive 23,400 MW of energy, but it currently has
only 540 MW worth of commercial plants due to restrictions on
development in national parks, where most resources lie.
Japan has not built a geothermal plant since 1999.
Other firms in the consortium include Mitsubishi Materials
, Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) and
Mitsui Oil Exploration Co, according to the Nikkei report.
($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)