* Firms says they still looking at feasibility of plant

* Plan to build 270-MW plant for around $1.2 bln -Nikkei

* Commercial operations to start around 2020 - Nikkei (Adds details)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, March 23 Japanese firms are tenatively looking at building a large geothermal plant in the area worst hit by last year's nuclear crisis, a project which could gain momentum after the government eased restrictions on drilling this week.

The Nikkei newspaper said a consortium led by Idemitsu Kosan and Inpex Corp was planning a 270 megawatt geothermal power plant, which would be Japan's biggest, at a cost of around $1.2 billion in Fukushima, with operations set to start in 2020.

Since the crisis, interest in renewable energy has jumped but representatives for Inpex and other firms in the project stressed that the plans were only very conceptual and that they were nowhere near reaching a decision.

Studies show Japan, a land of volcanoes, ranks as the world's third richest nation in geothermal power, with the potential to derive 23,400 MW of energy, but it currently has only 540 MW worth of commercial plants due to restrictions on development in national parks, where most resources lie.

Japan has not built a geothermal plant since 1999.

Other firms in the consortium include Mitsubishi Materials , Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co, according to the Nikkei report. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)