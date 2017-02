TOKYO, April 6 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it restarted its 250-megawatt No.1 unit at the Tomakomai power plant in the country's north on Saturday following repair work.

The company had delayed restarting the unit, which uses crude oil, fuel oil and natural gas as feedstock, after regular maintenance, following a water leak below a boiler.

