TOKYO, April 25 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume operations of the 175-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Naie plant in mid-May following unplanned repair work.

The unit has been shut since April 4 due to a steam leak from a boiler. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)