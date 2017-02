TOKYO, June 20 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed operations of the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at its Shiriuchi power plant on early Wednesday after last week's unplanned shutdown.

The company had said on Tuesday the operations would resume this week. The unit had been shut since June 14 after the vibrations of steam turbines increased. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)