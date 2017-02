TOKYO Aug 19 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Friday it will begin planned maintenance on the 579 megawatt No.2 reactor at its sole Tomari nuclear plant on Aug. 26.

A company spokesman declined to comment on how long the maintenance would take to complete.

In Japan, nuclear generators must be shut for inspection at least once every 13 months. The maintenance period can vary from a few months to more than a year. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)