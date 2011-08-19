* Number of online reactors in Japan to fall to 13 after Aug 26

* Tokyo Elec to begin maintenance on No.7 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa next week

* No offline reactors have resumed supplying power since March 11 quake (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Aug 19 Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Friday it would begin planned maintenance on the 579 megawatt No.2 reactor at its sole three-unit Tomari nuclear plant on Aug. 26, reducing the number of operating reactors in Japan to 13 out of a total of 54.

The maintenance is slated to last 85 days, though the facility could be offline longer as no reactors closed for planned maintenance have been restarted since the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years was sparked in March by an earthquake and tsunami in Japan's northeast.

Japan, the world's third-biggest nuclear generator, is reviewing its nuclear policy and last month mandated stress tests on idled reactors as a condition for restarts.

The latest shutdown would leave only the 912 MW No.3 Tomari reactor online for the northern utility.

In Japan, nuclear generators must be shut for inspection at least once every 13 months. The maintenance period can vary from a few months to more than a year.

Tokyo Electric Power Co , which runs the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, is set to shut the 1,356 MW No.7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear station in northwestern Japan on Aug. 23 for planned maintenance.

Hokkaido Electric has said it wants to restart the 579 MW No.1 Tomari reactor by the time power demand in the northernmost island of Hokkaido increases towards winter. The No.1 reactor entered regular maintenance on April 22.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)