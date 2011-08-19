* Number of online reactors in Japan to fall to 13 after Aug
26
* Tokyo Elec to begin maintenance on No.7 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa
next week
* No offline reactors have resumed supplying power since
March 11 quake
(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Aug 19 Hokkaido Electric Power Co
said on Friday it would begin planned maintenance on
the 579 megawatt No.2 reactor at its sole three-unit Tomari
nuclear plant on Aug. 26, reducing the number of operating
reactors in Japan to 13 out of a total of 54.
The maintenance is slated to last 85 days, though the
facility could be offline longer as no reactors closed for
planned maintenance have been restarted since the world's worst
atomic disaster in 25 years was sparked in March by an
earthquake and tsunami in Japan's northeast.
Japan, the world's third-biggest nuclear generator, is
reviewing its nuclear policy and last month mandated stress
tests on idled reactors as a condition for restarts.
The latest shutdown would leave only the 912 MW No.3 Tomari
reactor online for the northern utility.
In Japan, nuclear generators must be shut for inspection at
least once every 13 months. The maintenance period can vary from
a few months to more than a year.
Tokyo Electric Power Co , which runs the crippled
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, is set to shut the 1,356 MW
No.7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear station in
northwestern Japan on Aug. 23 for planned maintenance.
Hokkaido Electric has said it wants to restart the 579 MW
No.1 Tomari reactor by the time power demand in the northernmost
island of Hokkaido increases towards winter. The No.1 reactor
entered regular maintenance on April 22.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)