TOKYO Feb 20 Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed power generation from the 350 megawatt No.2 fuel oil-fired unit at Date power station at 10:39 a.m. (0139 GMT) on Monday, after repair work.

The unit had been shut since Friday night after seawater leaked into a condenser. The restart was a day earlier than schedule. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)