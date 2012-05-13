TOKYO May 14 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it resumed operations of the 175-megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Naie plant on Sunday morning following unplanned repair work.

The unit had been shut since April 4 due to a steam leak from a boiler. The company said in late April the unit would resume operations in mid-May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)