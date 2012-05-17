TOKYO May 17 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric
Power Co said it has scheduled a planned maintenance
shutdown on the 700-megawatt coal-fired No.4 unit at its
Tomato-Atsuma power plant in northern Japan from May 20 to Oct.
22.
The facility is the company's biggest fossil fuel-fired
power generation unit by capacity.
Due partly to the unit's shutdown, the company sees a 1.9
percent power shortage in August, and is expected to call on its
customers to curb consumption during the peak power season.
Hokkaido Electric also said it restarted the 250-megawatt
No.1 unit at its Tomakomai power plant on Wednesday evening, as
expected, after halting it for an unplanned inspection due to
technical trouble.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)