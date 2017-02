TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese utility Hokuriku Electric Power Co said on Friday it would spend more than 20 billion yen ($260 million) to implement various measures to beef up safety at its sole Shika nuclear power plant, including constructing an anti-tsunami wall, following the Fukushima disaster in March.

The company will begin construction of a 15-metre high wall at the plant on Oct. 5, with plans for completion in autumn 2012, the company said. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)