TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Hokuriku Electric Power
Co said on Friday it would spend more than 20 billion
yen ($260 million) beefing up safety at its sole nuclear power
plant, including building a wall to guard against tsunami, as
the atomic crisis in the country's northeast rumbles on.
Public faith in nuclear power was decimated after a massive
earthquake and tsunami crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi facility, stalling approvals for the
restart of Japanese reactors taken offline for routine
maintenance.
Hokuriku Electric plans to finish a 15-metre high wall at
its Shika plant in northwest Japan in autumn 2012. It estimates
that the facility could be hit by tsunami of up to 5 metres if
there is a major earthquake.
A company spokesman said the utility could safely resume
operations at the idled plant without waiting until the
completion of the new measures, expected by March 2013.
He added that Hokuriku had already completed emergency steps
imposed by the government in April.
($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen)
